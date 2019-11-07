Lynchburg veterans honored in 21st annual luncheon

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating veterans who sacrificed their lives.

About 200 Lynchburg veterans and their families were honored with a free lunch at American Legion Post 16 on Thursday.

Organizers said the idea started 21 years ago after a veteran asked where they could get a free cup of coffee.

City leaders said they needed to do better.

Now the decades-long tradition is to give veterans a free three-course meal.

"There's over 4,900 veterans who live in our city, and we'd like to honor them for the service and sacrifices that they have given to our country," Maggie Mace, recreation services manager, said.

"It's, it's an honor really," Army veteran Marty Halgert said.

Veterans stood as T.C. Miller Elementary School's show choir sang each military branch's official song.

