Lynchburg veterans remember their own

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg veterans remembered their own in a special ceremony at Monument Terrace on Monday morning.

About 100 people gathered in front of the Doughboy Statue to pray, hear the singing of the national anthem, say the Pledge of Allegiance and reflect on the soldiers who didn't make it back home after deployment.

"You only get one chance to say goodbyes. Memorial Day gives us a chance to say goodbyes every year and to remember their sacrifices. It's (a) pretty big deal to me. I enjoy these times, not for joy by any stretch of imagination, but the fact that we're able to honor those people," David Jarrett, an Army veteran, said.

Organizers rang a bell for all lives lost in a war. This year also marks its 100 years since WWI ended.

