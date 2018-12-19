Lynchburg visitor center closing for renovations

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's visitor's center is getting a face-lift. Starting Jan. 1, the center on 12th Street will close to be renovated.

City leaders said the center has been a staple in the community for 30 years.

It's helped visitors and neighbor find hidden gems in the Hill City and surrounding areas, but they said its time for a change.

They will renovate the inside, brighten it up with new technology devices like kiosks, and make it a multi-use space.

"We're also going to have some space for classroom, workshop space. We'll have new merchandising. We'll be able to do things like special events and pop up shops, tastings and things like that to really get the Lynchburg experience," Anna Bentson, assistant director for Economic and Tourism, said.

The center will temporarily move to the Lynchburg Museum at 901 Court Street on Jan. 1.

The city said, it will operate during normal museum hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. The museum is open daily except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Admission to the Lynchburg Museum is free for all visitors.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.