Lynchburg Water Resources: Boil your tap water for drinking and cooking purposes

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Lynchburg Health Department, and City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources are advising to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking.

This precaution is being advised due to a water line break on Odd Fellows Road.

The following addresses are affected:

3300 Carroll Ave.

3105-3235 Odd Fellows Road.

The Virginia Employment Commission located at 3125 Odd Fellows Road is not affected by this boil-water advisory.

The Lynchburg Health Department anticipates the resolving the problem within 48 hours.

