Lynchburg woman, 20, arrested on DUI charge after crashing into pole

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 20-year-old Lynchburg woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after a wreck blocked Campbell Avenue for hours.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg near the Georgia Avenue intersection.

A 2006 Honda Civic ran off of the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and flipped. The pole and electrical wires fell across the road, blocking it for several hours.

The driver, Mia Vanags, was not hurt. She is charged with driving under the influence.

