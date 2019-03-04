Lynchburg woman arrested on animal cruelty, 22 other charges after dog found strangled on its tether

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A woman was arrested Monday after animal control officers said they found more than 20 code violations on her property.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Carnell Lane Saturday evening after a neighbor reported that a dog had been strangled on its tether.

Later that day, the dog was taken by animal control. A veterinarian ultimately determined the dog was in good health and that it would not suffer long-term injuries from the incident.

After treatment, the dog was taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society where it is currently being monitored for any change in condition.

Animal control officers obtained a misdemeanor warrant of animal cruelty for the dog's owner, Emily Hubbard.

After further investigation, officers determined the remaining dogs at Hubbard's property were in condition. However, they found 22 ordinance violations.

Hubbard was charged with three counts of care of companion animal, 18 counts of unlicensed dog and one count of unvaccinated dog.

