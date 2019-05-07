Lynchburg woman charged after community, authorities identify her in connection with break-in streak

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg woman has been charged with three counts of attempted burglary after an attempted string of daytime home break-ins, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Wayne Drive and Mayfield Drive for a reported attempted burglary in progress May 1 around 2:47 p.m.

Authorities were told a woman wearing blue shorts and a purple shirt with her hair in a bun was trying to break into a home in the 100 block of Mayfield Drive.

Several Lynchburg officers, as well as a Bedford County deputy, responded to the area to try to find the woman. Officers were able to find her in the 100 block of Westburg Drive thanks to the help of several residents in the area.

The woman was identified as Ashley Putt, 38, of Lynchburg.

Officers, detectives and residents worked together to find several similar incidents in which Putt was reportedly involved in, according to police. In each incident, Putt was reportedly trying to break into homes during the day in the area of Wayne Drive and Mayfield Drive between April 22 and May 1.

Putt has been charged with three counts of attempted burglary and one count of marijuana possession, according to police.

According to police, Putt is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg. Officers say the case is active and ongoing.

Authorities say there may have been additional break-ins or attempted break-ins that were not reported.

If you or your family thinks someone may have tried to break into your home in this neighborhood, contact Detective R.G. Miller, of the Lynchburg Police Department, at 434-455-6160.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.