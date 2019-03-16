Lynchburg woman charged with animal cruelty after 33 dogs, 12 birds seized from her home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 33 dogs and 12 birds were seized from her home, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers with Lynchburg's Animal Control Unit were conducting an animal welfare check at a home in the 4500 block of Oakdale Drive Wednesday.

After officers got a search warrant for the home, 33 dogs and 12 birds were taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Laura Wiegert, 53, was charged with five counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty as a result of the investigation.

