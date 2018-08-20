Lynchburg YMCA looking to community for help with funds after flood

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Jamerson Family YMCA is looking to the Lynchburg community for help. The heavy rains caused around $92,000 in damage to the Y.

The nonprofit organization has had to unexpectedly dip into its budget to get the $50,000 needed to make repairs.

This year, about 1200 youth will be able to play on the field.

YMCA officials said they couldn't let the season begin with they field ruined and now need the community's help to get the funds back where they need to be.

"So it was unexpected. And so what this does, is it helps us to continue to provide the quality programming that we offer when it comes to our youth and our families,” Cory Jeffcoat, with Jamerson Family YMCA, said.

For information on how you can help, go to www.ymcacva.org.

