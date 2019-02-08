Lynchburg's Regional Airport is revisiting independent authority board idea

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg’s Regional Airport is revisiting the idea of operating under an independent authority board.

Airport officials say the organization is the only airport in the Commonwealth that’s still city governed.

It’s an idea officials looked at in the early 2000s but never accomplished.

Though it's self-contained, officials say operating under an independent airport authority board will allow them to function in a business and free-market model.

“We really need to have that nimbleness to be able to react quickly and especially to be more competitive. Particularly when it comes to the other airports around us and being able to respond to the needs of our users as well as providers that service like the airlines,” Mark Courtney, airport director, said.

The airport’s commission board will meet later this month, and review numbers that could show possible savings with an independent airport authority board.



