Lynchburg's top protectors go 'Over the Edge'

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's top officials went "Over the Edge" on Thursday.

Lynchburg's fire chief and deputy police chief and school superintendent were some of 70 people who rappelled down a 22-story building.

And it's all for a good cause.

Participants help raise money for Human Kind, an organization that offers services to local families.

"Make sure families have what they need and I think it's just a great way to give back. So raising money for this kind of event and this kind of organization is something that's important to me," Greg Wormser, fire chief, said.

"While I did this today I actually had a number of donations received. I just want to thank those donors, as well, because they contributed to this," Ken Edwards, deputy police chief, said.

Wormser and Edwards each raised over $1,000.

