LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's Visitor Center reopened to the public on Monday.

It closed six months ago for renovations.

City leaders said, they wanted to rebrand and modernize the 30-year-old building to better serve visitors and the community.

Now, there's a lot more open space and a big conference room.

City officials are looking to use the space to promote the Hill City experience and to foster entrepreneur activities.

