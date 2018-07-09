Madison Heights man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to 15-year-old girl

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a 55-year-old man they say exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl on Saturday in Madison Heights.

At about 8 p.m., the Amherst County Sheriff's Office says that James Darren Cook Sr., of Madison Heights, exposed himself to a girl in the Mays Street area of Madison Heights and then ran away.

After a brief investigation, deputies took Cook into custody, charging him with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.

He was also arrested for outstanding probation violations.

Cook was transported to the Amherst Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

