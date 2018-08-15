Madison Heights man arrested, charged after explosive material found

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - One man is in custody after deputies found explosive materials in two Madison Heights homes, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance from Virginia State Police bomb technicians, who safely exploded the material.

Ronnie Lee Ramsey, 61, of Madison Heights, was arrested and charged with possession of explosive materials.

The Monelison Fire Department and members of the Amherst Department of Public Safety assisted the Sheriff's Office.

