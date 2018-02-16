Madison Heights man shares thoughts ON his mother's killer'S attempt at freedom

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - The son of a murdered Madison Heights woman is sharing his thoughts about her killer's latest attempt at freedom. It's been three years since 81-year-old Norma Jean Freeman was beaten to death during a home invasion. Her 63-year-old son, Allen Freeman, was also badly hurt in the attack.

Edward Marshall Jr. was in court last week to appeal his conviction. The Virginia Attorney General's Office says the court found Marshall’s voluntary intoxication defense had no grounds and denied the appeal.

Allen Freeman says the entire process brings back painful memories and gives him panic attacks.

"He had my mother's blood on his jeans. I don't think it was any question. Nothing can bring my mother back but him staying in prison is going to prevent him from doing this again,” Allen Freeman said.

Marshall will spend the rest of his life in prison.

