Madison Heights woman escapes from house fire thanks to her son

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - With her son's help, a woman managed to safely escape after a fire started in their home early Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a single-story home on the 400 block of Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights.

The woman who lives there was in the home with the family's two dogs and a hamster when the fire started. She says she woke up to a popping sound and could see and smell smoke.

Her son was outside at the time, getting ready to leave for work. When he saw that his mother was stuck in the house, he put up a ladder to get her to safety.

No one was hurt and the animals are OK.

In all, it took firefighters 45 minutes to an hour to extinguish the fire.

While the fire is still under investigation, officials say it appears to be accidental.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

