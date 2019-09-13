Man accused of attempting to kill two deputies to learn fate in trial

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man accused of trying to kill two deputies could learn his fate tomorrow.

Investigators say Trevor Ewers, of Amherst County, was in the backseat of a car deputies pulled over in 2017.

Officers testified that he got into a struggle with one of the officers.

Ewers had a gun and fired three times, according to deputies.

Lt. Jason Meador was shot in the head. He survived but now has hearing problems.

Ewers is expected to take the stand in his own defense on Friday.

