Lynchburg

Man turns himself in over investigation into Altavista Town Council seat

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

ALTAVISTA, Va. - An Altavista man has turned himself in after questions were raised over his election campaign for a town council seat. 

Timothy H. George turned himself in to Virginia State Police on Tuesday. He was arrested on two felony counts of perjury/false written statement. 

State police started an investigation in June due to allegations about his election campaign for a seat on Altavista Town Council. 

On Tuesday, a grand jury handed up the indictments. 

George was released on his own recognizance.
 

