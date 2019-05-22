Man turns himself in over investigation into Altavista Town Council seat

ALTAVISTA, Va. - An Altavista man has turned himself in after questions were raised over his election campaign for a town council seat.

Timothy H. George turned himself in to Virginia State Police on Tuesday. He was arrested on two felony counts of perjury/false written statement.

State police started an investigation in June due to allegations about his election campaign for a seat on Altavista Town Council.

On Tuesday, a grand jury handed up the indictments.

George was released on his own recognizance.



