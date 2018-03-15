Man arrested after having gun near Rustburg High School, authorities say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrested a man it says had a gun near Rustburg High School on Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:05 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received several calls about a man who allegedly was in possession of a gun at the intersection of Red House Road and Bethany Road.

The man, Eugene Jefferson Ferguson II, was found in a wooded area next to the school and was taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities said they found a firearm nearby.

Ferguson faces a charge of brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

The investigation also determined the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Lynchburg for failure to appear in court, officials said.

As a precaution, Rustburg High School was immediately placed on lockdown with direct communication with Sheriff's Office personnel.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, the lockdown was lifted and Rustburg High School returned to its normal activities.

