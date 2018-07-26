Man charged with performing sex act while near 10-year-old girl at Lynchburg movie theater

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 52-year-old man is in jail after engaging in "obscene sexual behavior" while sitting near a 10-year-old girl at the movies, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Lynchburg police received the complaint around 8 p.m. Saturday from the girl's mother, who said the incident happened at the Regal Cinemas in Lynchburg.

Through the description, officers later arrested Joseph Gasior, of Spout Spring, Virginia, on one charge of obscene sexual display.

Gasior was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg.

Glasior has been arrested and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.