LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man has been arrested in connection to a Lynchburg stabbing earlier this month, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On January 3, a 39-year-old man was found stabbed in the 500 block of Oakley Avenue and was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Jamel Robey, 47, was arrested Thursday and charged with malicious wounding.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.