Man arrested in connection to Andra Watson homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police have arrested a man they believe is involved in a shooting incident stemming from April 28, 2018.

Troy Beasley, 32, was brought into Friday custody without incident. He is facing several charges, including second degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. Beasley is being held in jail without bond.

In April, officers were called to the 1100 block of 18th Street. Once they arrived, they found Andra Watson, 33, lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound to head. Police tried to save Watson's life, but he ultimately died of his injuries.

Police say a woman was also shot in the head during the same incident. We have not yet received word on her condition.

