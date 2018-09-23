Man arrested in Lynchburg after stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police responded to a reported malicious wounding late Saturday night. They arrived at 1504 Longview Drive to find a victim suffering from several stab wounds. The victim told police his alleged attacker ran off.

After searching the area, officers brought 33-year-old Jamel Davis into custody. He is facing one count aggravated malicious wounding.

The victim was taken to the Lynchburg General Emergency Room to be treated for serious injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

