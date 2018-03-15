Man at center of police standoff is wanted for involuntary manslaughter

LYNCHBURG, Va. - UPDATE

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown confirms that the man at the center of a police standoff is wanted for involuntary manslaughter associated with a DUI.

James Kirk would not leave the home when Lynchburg officers tried to serve the warrant, which they had classified as high risk.

Officers and the FBI are leaving the scene, after a standoff lasting over 21 hours.

UPDATE

A police standoff in Lynchburg remains active, many hours later.

Around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lakeview Drive in Lynchburg to try to serve a warrant.

The person refused to come out of the home. Due to concern that the person may have access to weapons, tactical and negotiations units responded.

Citizens are asked to stay out of the area. There are road closures. McVeigh Road is closed at Middle Street.

The Lynchburg Police Department is coordinating with Lynchburg City Schools to reroute traffic.

The standoff is not impacting traffic much on Leesville Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lynchburg police have blocked off a road as they work to serve a high-risk warrant Wednesday night.

Dispatch said authorities responded to the call at 3:20 p.m.

Some people have been waiting since 5:30 p.m. to get to their homes on McVeigh Road.

A K-9 Unit is also at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.