Man beaten, robbed as shot fired in armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to Lynchburg police, who said they’re still looking for the suspect.

Officers said the two victims, one male and one female, drove to the 100 block of Old Courthouse Turnpike to “meet an acquaintance.” When they got there, a man came out of the woods and showed a gun before beating the male victim and taking money from him.

Police said the suspect fired one shot was fired during the incident but no one was hit.

Police responded to the call at 12:58 a.m. Sunday. They believe the suspect was driving a red Dodge Durango and hit the victim’s vehicle as he was leaving.

The male victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. He was taken to the emergency room.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident.

