Man believes noose hanging at Lynchburg high school was meant to send message

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A small noose was hanging on a tree at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg on Tuesday.

Clarence McDaniels it as he was walking on the nearby sidewalk Tuesday morning.

McDaniels said he walked past the school about 7:30 a.m. while looking for a job.

He was not paying attention, he said, and the noose hit him in the face.

He took a picture of it and took the rope apart.

He asked people who were nearby if they had noticed it, but they said no.

McDaniels said that, later that day, he learned there would be a program at his alma mater, E.C. Glass, to mark 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

He said he went to the event Tuesday evening, but didn't draw attention to what he had found because he thought it would take away from the program.

He believes the noose was meant to send a message, and he has this message for everyone in the Lynchburg community:

"Just like this rope, we have to straighten the situation. We have to straighten the situation. We can't just keep letting this ride and act like it's not developing, it's not real. It is real, real," said McDaniels. "I guess it's our turn, Lynchburg, to do what we got to do to stand up for our city and neighborhood and say, 'We're not going to allow this."

At the time we interviewed McDaniels, he had not filed a formal police report.

When we called Lynchburg police to tell them his story, they sent investigators, who took the rope in as evidence.

Police would not comment on the situation because they are now investigating it.

