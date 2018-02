LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a home invasion. It happened to the 2600 block of Anthony Place Friday night.

Witnesses say the man forced his way into their home holding a gun. A scuffle ensued before the suspect ran away.

Officers say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

