Man caught with loaded gun in carry-on at Lynchburg airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man was caught with a loaded handgun at the Lynchburg Regional Airport on Monday.

A Transportation Security Administration officer spotted a .40-caliber gun in a traveler's carry-on bag while monitoring the X-ray checkpoint. It was loaded with seven bullets.

It's the second gun that TSA officers at Lynchburg Regional Airport have found so far this year.

Anyone who brings a weapon to the checkpoint could face fines of up to $13,000. A typical first offense gets a $3,900 fine. This applies to travelers with or without concealed carry permits.

Guns that are properly packaged and declared are OK to have in your checked baggage.

