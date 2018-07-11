Man charged after deadly Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A 63-year-old Madison Heights woman is dead after a crash in Amherst County on Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:05 a.m. at Route 130 and Dixie Airport Road, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was going eastbound on Route 130 when, police said, a 1995 GMC Safari van traveling the opposite way blew through a red light and hit the truck as it attempted to make a left turn onto Dixie Airport Road.

The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to spin around and overturn onto its roof.

The driver of the pickup truck, Linda Perry, was flown to U.Va. Hospital, where she later died. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The driver of the van, Russell G.M. Lynch, 37, of Appomattox, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Lynch faces a charge of reckless driving.

