Man charged in series of Campbell County, Appomattox County break-ins

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Investigators believe they have solved a series of recent break-ins in Campbell County and Appomattox County.

The break-ins happened in the Springhill and Red House areas over the past several weeks.

Isiah Lewish Garland was arrested Thursday. He is charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny. More charges are expected to be announced.

The cases are still under investigation. Call the sheriff's office at 434-592-9574 with any information.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.