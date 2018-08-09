Man dies in head-on motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One man is dead after a motorcycle hit a car head on in Lynchburg on Wednesday evening.

First responders were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m. The crash on Concord Turnpike closed a stretch of the road close to the Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment plant for around three hours.

Police say a motorcyclist was headed west when he got to a curve in the road and veered into the eastbound lane. The motorcycle and a Subaru then hit head on.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Lynchburg resident Jonathan Lindsay, died at the scene.

No charges have been announced for the driver of the Subaru.

The Lynchburg Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

