Man found, hospitalized after being stabbed in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 39-year-old man is recovering after being found stabbed in Lynchburg Thursday evening.

At 6:47 p.m., Lynchburg police officers responded to the 500 block of Oakley Avenue after receiving a report of an injured person lying on the ground.

They found the man and determined he had been stabbed.

He was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police say his wound was not life-threatening.

It is believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.