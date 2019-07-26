Man hospitalized after early morning Lynchburg parking lot armed robbery, stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a man they say stabbed someone early Friday morning during an armed robbery.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market, according to police.

At 4:39 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jubilee Drive, a few blocks away from the market, after two victims reported an armed robbery and stabbing.

The victims told police that a man pulled out a knife while asking for money in the Greenfield Market parking lot. They described the man as being between 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 6 feet tall.

The robber then stabbed a male twice before running off.

The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

