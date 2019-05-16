Man hospitalized, suspect wanted after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lynchburg, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Otey Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a malicious wounding.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities found a nearby home that was hit by gunfire during the incident, but they say there were no injuries to anyone inside the home.

Police say this is under investigation and that they believe this to be an isolated incident.

