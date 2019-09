LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Lynchburg home Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say 54-year-old Reginald Lee Hall, of Lynchburg, barricaded himself inside the home in the 200 block of Grayson Street.

Officers were looking to arrest Hall on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

After negotiations with law enforcement, Hall peacefully came out of the house and was arrested.

