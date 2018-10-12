Man in custody of barricading himself inside Lynchburg home, setting it on fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside of a Lynchburg home and setting it on fire, severely burning himself in the process, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Carroll Williams, 24, had 7 outstanding warrants, including abduction, wounding/injury by strangulation, domestic assault and battery, assault and battery and three violations of a protective order.

Police say they went to the home around 11:20 Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Knight Street to try to find Williams.

When officers arrived, Williams barricaded himself inside the home.

Authorities say that while inside, he set the house on fire and was severely burned in the process.

After hearing Williams scream for help, officers entered the house, took Williams into custody and put out the fire.

Officials say Williams was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.