Man recovering after being shot on Fort Avenue Saturday afternoon

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say a 45-year-old man is recovering after being shot on Fort Avenue Saturday afternoon around 6.

According to officers, they found him on the sidewalk, right down the block from Mortgage Loans, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were responding to a report of someone shot.

Police are actively investigating, and we will update you on this developing case as we learn more.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-455-6178.

