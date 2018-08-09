Man robbed at gunpoint by masked men in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for two men who they say stole a man's wallet, phone and car in Amherst County.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office responded to the dam on River Road in Madison Heights at 1 a.m. Friday.

The victim told authorities that two masked men stole his wallet, phone and car.

One of the suspects had a gun and both suspects were on foot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim told authorities he believed one of the suspects had a foreign accent.

Authorities found the stolen vehicle several hours later in Madison Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst County Sheriff's Office at 434-946-9373.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.