Man sentenced to six years in prison for Christmas mobile park murder in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A man will spend six years in prison after he was found guilty in the manslaughter death of a Campbell County man.

A judge formally sentenced Michael Langford, 41, on Wednesday to five years in prison for the fatal shooting of Carlton Stratton on Christmas in 2018.

Prosecutors say the judge also gave Langford six years to serve on firearms charges but five years of that sentence were suspended.

Langford will be on probation for two years after he gets out of prison, according to the Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Langford was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2003 in Lynchburg after he reportedly got in a fistfight with a man who later died after falling and hitting his head. Langford served six months in jail for the incident.

