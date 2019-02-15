Man stabbed in chest overnight in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are looking for answers after a man was stabbed in the chest overnight.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Carnell Lane, which is in a neighborhood off of Route 460.

The man is at Lynchburg General Hospital undergoing surgery. His injuries are serious but it is not known if they are life-threatening.

Police do not yet have a suspect, but they are interviewing witnesses.

There is no threat to the public at this time, according to the police department.

Police are expected to release more information later Friday morning.

