Man uses stolen credit card for $2,000 shopping spree at Target, GameStop, Walmart, police say

Two images of the suspect police obtained from surveillance footage. The minivan is the believed vehicle of the suspect.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are searching for the man who they say stole someone's pocketbook and then racked up $2,000 in charges at multiple Lynchburg stores.

The victim's pocketbook was stolen April 3 while the victim was shopping at a store on Wards Road, according to police.

The victim was later alerted that his or her bank card had been used at several stores on April 3, between the hours of 4 and 5 p.m.

Police say the victim’s card was used for multiple fraudulent transactions at Target, GameStop and both the Wards Road and Old Forest Road Walmart locations.

At the four stores, police say the man spent a combined $2,000.

Officers followed up with each store, collecting surveillance video, and were able to obtain images of the man.

They were also able to obtain an image of the vehicle in which the man left the scene, a white minivan, possibly a Chrysler product.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer Jackson of the Lynchburg Police Department, at 434-455-6060 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

