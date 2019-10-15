Man wanted for multiple offenses, including shoplifting from Lynchburg Kroger

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man is wanted on suspicion of theft and shoplifting in the Lynchburg area.

Lynchburg police identified suspect Mark Thurman, who they say allegedly filled his cart at the Boonsboro Road Kroger on Saturday and walked out without paying.

Police are investigating this incident.

Police say Thurman is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with dark blond hair and brown eyes.

Thurman is also wanted for grand larceny in connection with another incident, according to Lynchburg police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Anderson at 434-942-3830 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

