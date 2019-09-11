Man wanted in connection with Lynchburg malicious wounding is in custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man suspected of a malicious wounding last month in Lynchburg is now in custody.

Officers took Nicholas Jones, 37, of Amherst into custody after a traffic stop Monday just before 10 p.m.

Jones is charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended/revoked license.

A woman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. It happened Aug. 19 in the 1100 block of Buchanan Street. The suspect ran away immediately.

Jones was wanted in connection with the crime.

He is currently being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

