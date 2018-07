Dillon Weber is suspected of being connected to an armed robbery, using a gun and brandishing a gun case. (Courtesy of Cambell County Sheriff's Office).

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is connected to an attempted robbery.

Dillon Weber, 19, is suspected of attempted robbery, use of a gun in the commission of a felony and brandishing a gun case.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Office 434-332-9580 or enter a tip online.

