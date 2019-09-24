Man wanted in Lynchburg in connection with series of car break-ins, destruction of property

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man is wanted in Lynchburg after a series of vehicle thefts and destruction of property.

Police are searching for suspect Clifton Lamont Irving, who is wanted for destruction of property and three counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle in connection with three incidents in August when car windows were smashed.

Irving may be driving a light blue-green Buick LeSabre with Virginia license plate UUV-8291, according to Lynchburg police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

