Man who robbed Lynchburg convenience store will spend years in prison

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man will spend years behind bars for his part in the armed robbery of a Lynchburg convenience store.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Darius Marquise Dukes on robbery and gun charges. The jury recommended that Dukes serve five years for robbery and three years for the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Surveillance footage showed the December 6th robbery at the Fastmart 5 convenience store on Campbell Avenue.

Dukes, while wearing a black ski mask and blue vinyl gloves, went behind the counter and physically restrained the store manager.

A second suspect, Ronnie Peterson, who pleaded guilty to the same charges in July, pointed a gun at the manager and demanded money. The store manager testified that the men stole between $400 to $500 before running off.

Dukes and the other two suspects were stopped the next day in a Mercury Grand Marquis that the Lynchburg Police Department had identified as a vehicle of interest. A subsequent search of that car resulted in a seizure of a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun consistent with that seen in the store surveillance, numerous blue vinyl gloves consistent with those worn by Dukes in the store, and a black ski mask.

Dukes is set for final sentencing on October 24. The third suspect from the robbery, Malcolm West, is currently scheduled for trial on August 27.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.