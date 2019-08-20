Medical emergency may have caused fatal two-car crash, state police say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - An 80-year-old man is dead after a two-car crash in Campbell County.

It happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 501 and Eastbrook Road, according to Virginia State Police.

A Toyota Camry was traveling west on Eastbrook Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign, continuing into the intersection at Route 501.

The Camry traveled into the northbound lanes of Route 501, where it was struck by a northbound Volvo 960.

The Volvo was unable to avoid striking the Camry, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Camry, Roy McDonaldson, 80, of Lynchburg, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Volvo, Glenn Lomax, 59, of Madison Heights, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

A medical emergency may have been a factor in the cause of the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.