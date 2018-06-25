Megginson School historical marker to be dedicated in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A historical marker for the Rosenwald-funded Megginson School will be dedicated on June 30 in Lynchburg.

The Megginson School served African-American students in the community and was constructed around 1923 on land donated by Albert Megginson who was born enslaved in 1831.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on June 30 at 136 Spinoza Circle in Lynchburg.

Speakers include Lorenzo Megginson, Albert Megginson's great-grandson; Cynthia Gaines; Justin Sarafin of Preservation Virginia; The Rev. Jessica Townes; and Dr. Laurannet L. Lee, a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. A reception with light refreshments will be held in the former school building.

The Rosenwald Fund helped construct 5,000 schools and supporting structures for African-Americans between 1917 and 1932. More than 360 of these schools were built in Virginia, but there are now fewer than 100.

Here is the text on the marker:

"The Megginson School was built here ca. 1923 for African American students in the Pleasant Valley community, then part of Campbell County. Albert Megginson (1831-1923), formerly enslaved, purchased land in this area after the Civil War and later donated two acres for the school. The two-classroom building was constructed with financial support from local African Americans, the county, and the Julius Rosenwald Fund, which helped build more than 5,000 schools and supporting structures for black students in the rural South between 1917 and 1932. African American resident Wiley Gaines purchased school buses that transported students to this and other local segregated schools."

