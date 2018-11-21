Melania Trump coming to Liberty University, taking part in opioid crisis discussion

U.S. first lady Melania Trump waves as she leaves the annual conference of Family Online Safety Institute November 15, 2018 at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - First Lady Melania Trump will be in Lynchburg next week.

She will be taking part in Liberty University's Convocation on Nov. 28.

The convocation will be a town hall discussion focused on battling the opioid crisis.

Also taking part in the town hall will be Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielson, political commentator and author Eric Bolling, Jerry and Becki Falwell, Dianna Hart and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II.

