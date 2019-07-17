Men 2 School group welcomes back William Marvin Bass Elementary students

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some students in Lynchburg are back in school.

More than 40 people welcomed and cheered on William Marvin Bass Elementary School children as they got off the bus Wednesday morning.

Bass operates on a year-round schedule and starts earlier than most schools in the Hill City.

Men with the group Men 2 School typically stand outside 16 schools in Lynchburg wishing students luck for the school year with handwritten signs.

Organizers said it's the first time they've been to Bass and they didn't want the children to feel left out.

"We want to encourage them. We understand that education is the key to their future and we want to let them know that we support them in their education efforts," Sterling Wilder, member of Men 2 School, said.

The other schools in Lynchburg start Aug. 14.



